Titans' Delanie Walker: Held out of practice Thursday
Walker (ankle) won't participate in Thursday's practice, but Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said he expects the tight end to practice Friday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Walker's absences from the first two days of practice this week look to be mostly precautionary while he continues to nurse a right ankle issue that has plagued him since late October. Despite managing continued soreness, Walker's play hasn't declined as a result. The veteran has amassed 33 catches for 415 yards and two touchdowns over the past six games, providing no fewer than 63 yards in any contest.
