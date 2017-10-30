Titans' Delanie Walker: Held out of practice

Walker (ankle) didn't practice Monday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Per ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe, Titans coach Mike Mularkey suggested Walker was held out because the Titans have extra practice sessions coming out of a bye week. It's nonetheless fair to question whether the tight end will be ready for Sunday's game against the Ravens, considering he was spotted in a walking boot after suffering a bone bruise in a Week 7 win over the Browns. Rookie third-round pick Jonnu Smith would step in as the top pass-catching tight end if Walker were to miss Sunday's game.