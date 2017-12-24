Titans' Delanie Walker: Held to three catches

Walker came up with three catches for 33 yards on five targets in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Rams.

Walker was held below 50 receiving yards for the third consecutive game after recording at least 63 in each of his previous six. The veteran tight end heads into next week's season finale against Jacksonville with a disappointing three receiving touchdowns after scoring a combined 13 over the previous two seasons, though he'll need just 12 yards to reach 800 for the fourth year in a row.