Titans' Delanie Walker: Hopes to return Thursday

Delanie Walker did not practice Wednesday but hopes to return for Thursday's session, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Wednesday's practice marked Walker's third consecutive absence from the field. With no new injury announced, it appears the team is just taking a slow approach with the veteran tight end in his recovery from ankle surgery in the hopes of having him ready to take the field in Week 1.

