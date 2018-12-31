Titans' Delanie Walker: Hopes to run soon

Walker (ankle) believes he is ahead of schedule in his recovery and expects to begin running in a few weeks, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Rehabbing from a Week 1 broken ankle accompanied by significant ligament damage, Walker began walking on a treadmill without a protective boot in early December and now hopes to start some running work by the end of January. The timing of his injury should allow for a full recovery before training camp, but it's hard to say if he'll be effective coming back from a severe injury for his age-35 season. The Titans don't have much incentive to move on from Walker, considering $2.19 million of his $4.08 million base salary for 2019 is guaranteed for injury, per overthecap.com.