Titans' Delanie Walker: Iffy for Sunday
Walker (calf) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
With that in mind, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com suggests that the tight end could end up being a game-time decision for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Walker is able to play, a very favorable matchup awaits, but if he ends up out or limited Sunday, Jonnu Smith would figure to see added targets in Week 7.
