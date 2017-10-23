Titans' Delanie Walker: In walking boot, Week 9 status uncertain

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey clarified Monday that Walker is dealing with more of a bone bruise than a sprain to his right ankle, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. According to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, Mularkey said Walker is confined to a walking boot, but the Titans are hopeful to have the tight end back for their Week 9 matchup with the Ravens.

As usual, Walker was heavily involved in the Titans' passing attack in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win over the Browns, picking up 63 yards on seven catches while battling the ankle issue. The Titans are idle during Week 8, and the bye couldn't come at a better time for Walker, who was previously hobbled by a calf concern heading into the Browns game. The Titans should provide another update on Walker's condition when the team reconvenes next Monday, but even if the veteran sheds the walking boot by that time, it's likely that his reps will be capped to some extent during practice sessions. If the extra time off isn't sufficient enough for Walker, rookie Jonnu Smith would step in as the Titans' starting tight end in Week 9.