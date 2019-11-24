Play

Titans' Delanie Walker: Inactive, as expected

Walker (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Jaguars.

Walker carried a doubtful designation heading into the contest, so his inactive status was expected. His fourth straight absence will afford Jonnu Smith another opportunity as the top tight end option for Ryan Tannehill.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories