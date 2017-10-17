Titans' Delanie Walker: Just 17 yards on eight targets
Walker caught four of eight targets for 17 yards and lost three yards on a carry in Monday's 36-22 win over the Colts.
Walker was quiet in starting quarterback Marcus Mariota's (hamstring) return after a one-game absence, setting a season low in yardage. The tight end's eight targets were second on the team to Eric Decker's nine while nobody else saw more than four, so Walker was still heavily involved despite the lack of production. He hasn't scored a receiving touchdown yet this season, but that's likely to change before long considering Walker found pay dirt 13 times in Mariota's first two seasons.
