Play

Titans' Delanie Walker: Just 17 yards on eight targets

Walker caught four of eight targets for 17 yards and lost three yards on a carry in Monday's 36-22 win over the Colts.

Walker was quiet in starting quarterback Marcus Mariota's (hamstring) return after a one-game absence, setting a season low in yardage. The tight end's eight targets were second on the team to Eric Decker's nine while nobody else saw more than four, so Walker was still heavily involved despite the lack of production. He hasn't scored a receiving touchdown yet this season, but that's likely to change before long considering Walker found pay dirt 13 times in Mariota's first two seasons.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

    Week 7 TE rankings

    Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...