Titans' Delanie Walker: Lands on IR
Walker (ankle) has been placed on IR by the Titans.
With that, Walker's 2019 campaign ends with 21 catches for 215 yards and two TDs in seven game. In his continued absence, Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser will continue to head the Titans' tight end corps.
