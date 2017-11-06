Titans' Delanie Walker: Leading receiver in Week 9 win
Walker (ankle) caught all five of his targets for a team-leading 71 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens.
Reliable as usual, Walker didn't look bothered by a bone bruise after using last week's bye to heal. He's been held to just a single rushing score through eight games after hauling in 13 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons, but the 33-year-old tight end has provided a reliable floor by topping 60 yards in half of his appearances this year.
