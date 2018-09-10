Titans' Delanie Walker: Likely done for season

Walker has been diagnosed with a dislocated ankle and likely will miss the rest of the 2018 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The injury looked bad right when it happened, and the Titans then carted Walker off the field with an air cast around his right leg. He reportedly suffered some kind of fracture in addition to the dislocated ankle, likely ending his impressive streak of 11 consecutive seasons playing 14 or more games. Jonnu Smith is the next man up at tight end for a Tennessee offense that had three turnovers and one touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.