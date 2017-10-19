Titans' Delanie Walker: Limited at practice Thursday
Walker (calf) was listed as a limited participant at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Walker was not listed on the Titans' Wednesday injury report, so his status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Browns approaches. Assuming Walker's calf injury is not a major issue, he's looking at a nice Week 7 matchup, as the Browns' official site relays that no NFL team allowed more catches to tight ends this season than Cleveland.
