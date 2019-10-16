Titans' Delanie Walker: Limited by ankle issue
Walker (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Walker has been managing a knee issue over the past few weeks, so his listed ankle injury is something new. We'll circle back Thursday to see if his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related or indicative of a setback that could impact his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Walker logged 38 of a possible 66 snaps on offense in Week 6's 16-0 loss to the Broncos, en route to hauling in three of his six targets for 43 yards. If he is able to play this weekend, he'll be catching passes from a new starting QB, with Ryan Tannehill having replaced Marcus Mariota in that capacity.
