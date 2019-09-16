Titans' Delanie Walker: Limited by Colts D
Walker caught four of six targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 19-17 loss to Indianapolis.
The Colts bottled up the Titans passing offense for much of Sunday, holding the Titans to just 5.5 yards per pass attempt, though Walker led the way in catches, targets, and yards despite a modest day. Walker is still about as reliable as they come in terms of opportunities -- you'd have to go back to Week 6 of the 2016 season for the last time he wasn't targeted at least four times -- but how much those targets are worth live and die by Marcus Mariota. After a prolific opener, Mariota didn't put up the same kind of numbers in Week 2. Next up is a tough Jaguars defense on Thursday night.
