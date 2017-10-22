Titans' Delanie Walker: Listed as active Sunday
Walker (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Walker will give it a go Sunday after not practicing Friday. Assuming no setbacks, he's looking at a nice matchup, but if the veteran TE ends up being limited at all, the Titans could present Jonnu Smith with added opportunities in the team's Week 7 passing attack.
