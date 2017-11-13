Titans' Delanie Walker: Listed as limited on Monday report

Walker (wrist/ankle) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.

Walker has an impressive track record of playing through injuries, and neither of his current issues is believed to be serious. He actually played through the ankle injury the past two weeks, catching 11 of 14 targets for 134 yards against a pair of tough opponents (Cincinnati and Baltimore). He's expected to handle his usual workload in Thursday's matchup versus the Steelers, another AFC North team with a solid defense.