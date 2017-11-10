Titans' Delanie Walker: Listed as questionable this week
Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after returning to a limited practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Barring any setbacks, look for Walker to continue to tough things out through his ankle issue, an outcome that we'll confirm either way as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff approaches. The Titans' top tight end worked through his ankle woes last weekend, en route hauling in all five of his targets for a team-high 71 receiving yards while playing 32 snaps in the Titans' 23-20 win over the Ravens.
