Titans' Delanie Walker: Listed as questionable this week

Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in a limited fashion Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Walker is dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle, per Jason Wolf of the Tennessean, and if the Titans' top tight end is ruled out, or limited at all in Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, Jonnu Smith would be in line for an expanded workload in Week 9.