Titans' Delanie Walker: Listed as questionable
Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after not practicing Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Walker was limited both Wednesday and Thursday, so his downgrade in participation Friday is notable, though it's possible that that it could have been maintenance-related, as opposed to indicative of a setback. If he's limited or out this weekend, Jonnu Smith would be a candidate for added tight end targets in Week 7.
