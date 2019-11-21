Play

Titans' Delanie Walker: Logs another limited practice

Walker (ankle) remained limited at Thursday's practice.

Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Walker -- who last suited up Oct. 13 -- sounded "optimistic about his chances moving forward" following his return to practice Wednesday. "I will use the word excited," Walker noted. "I am excited with the progress, and we'll see what happens." Meanwhile, Wyatt adds that the tight end "was wearing a knee brace earlier in the week to take pressure off the ankle, but by Wednesday he'd ditched it." We'll check back on on Walker's status Friday to see if he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars or removed from the team's Week 12 injury report altogether.

