Titans' Delanie Walker: Long touchdown called back

Walker turned five targets into three catches for 25 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to Miami.

Walker had a 59-yard touchdown catch nullified by a penalty in the first quarter and failed to get much going with fill-in quarterback Matt Cassel the rest of the way. Cassel threw for just 141 yards despite targeting five different receivers at least five times, so it will be tough for Walker to produce as long as Marcus Mariota (hamstring) remains unable to suit up under center.