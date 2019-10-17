Titans' Delanie Walker: Maintains limited activity
Walker (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Limited for both of the Titans' first two sessions of Week 7, Walker may need to upgrade to full participation Friday if he hopes to avoid carrying a designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers. In addition to managing the ankle issue, Walker will have to adapt to a new quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, who will make his first career start with the Titans following the benching of Marcus Mariota.
