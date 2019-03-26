Titans' Delanie Walker: May not be ready by mid-April
General manager Jon Robinson isn't sure if Walker (ankle) will be available Apr. 15 when the Titans begin their offseason program, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.
Still rehabbing from a Week 1 broken ankle, Walker said in early March that his goal is to run and catch passes once the team kicks off on-field practices in May. While he doesn't necessarily need to be ready for workouts by April 15 to make that happen, it would at least be a significant step in the right direction. Fellow tight ends Jonnu Smith (knee) and Anthony Firkser both proved efficient with their limited targets in 2018, but the Titans seem to expect Walker will reclaim a high-usage role for his age-35 season. He did have four straight years with at least 800 receiving yards and 15 games played from 2014 to 2017.
