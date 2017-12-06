Titans' Delanie Walker: Misses practice Wednesday
Walker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Walker has played through an ankle issue without any notable limitations for much of the season, but he apparently aggravated the injury during Sunday's 24-13 win over the Texans. He nonetheless managed to score his second touchdown in as many weeks while oddly finishing with exactly 63 receiving yards for a fourth time in six games. He had 92 and 71 yards in the other two games during that stretch, with at least four catches and five targets in every contest. Jonnu Smith will fill in as the top pass-catching option at tight end if the dependable veteran isn't available Week 14 in Arizona.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Day-to-day with ankle issue•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Scores in consecutive weeks•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Scores short touchdown in comeback win•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Fourth straight solid effort•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Good to go Thursday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Practices fully Tuesday•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.