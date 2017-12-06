Titans' Delanie Walker: Misses practice Wednesday

Walker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Walker has played through an ankle issue without any notable limitations for much of the season, but he apparently aggravated the injury during Sunday's 24-13 win over the Texans. He nonetheless managed to score his second touchdown in as many weeks while oddly finishing with exactly 63 receiving yards for a fourth time in six games. He had 92 and 71 yards in the other two games during that stretch, with at least four catches and five targets in every contest. Jonnu Smith will fill in as the top pass-catching option at tight end if the dependable veteran isn't available Week 14 in Arizona.