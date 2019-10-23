Titans' Delanie Walker: Misses practice
As expected, Walker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Walker -- who exited Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers after just five snaps -- will thus need to be monitored in advance of this weekend's game against the Buccaneers. If he ends up limited, or out, Jonnu Smith would be in line for added opportunities in Week 8.
