Titans' Delanie Walker: Misses Saturday practice
Walker did not practice Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Walker is fresh off a two-year contract extension and perhaps his absence is a matter of finalizing paperwork. If Walker is not in pads by the team's next practice, then questions and concerns regarding his status become increasingly relevant. Until then, there doesn't appear to be a great concern at the moment.
