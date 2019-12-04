Titans' Delanie Walker: No desire to retire
Walker (ankle) has no interest in retiring at the end of the season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. "This is not the end for me," Walker said on Tuesday. "This is a setback. And if anyone knows the type injury I had, it ain't easy to come back and play at a high level like I do. I just want to get it fixed and be ready for next year. I still have a year on my contract, and I am a Titan. So as long as the team, the organization, wants me here and believes in me, I am always going to be a Titan."
Walker landed on injured reserve last week due to a nagging ankle injury connected to surgery he underwent last year. The veteran tight end recorded 21 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns across seven appearances this season. A staple of the Titans' offense for the past seven years, Walker is currently eighth on the team's all time receptions list -- a total he'll hope to add to in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 14.
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....