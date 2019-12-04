Titans' Delanie Walker: No desire to retire

Walker (ankle) has no interest in retiring at the end of the season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. "This is not the end for me," Walker said on Tuesday. "This is a setback. And if anyone knows the type injury I had, it ain't easy to come back and play at a high level like I do. I just want to get it fixed and be ready for next year. I still have a year on my contract, and I am a Titan. So as long as the team, the organization, wants me here and believes in me, I am always going to be a Titan."

Walker landed on injured reserve last week due to a nagging ankle injury connected to surgery he underwent last year. The veteran tight end recorded 21 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns across seven appearances this season. A staple of the Titans' offense for the past seven years, Walker is currently eighth on the team's all time receptions list -- a total he'll hope to add to in 2020.