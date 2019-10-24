Play

Titans' Delanie Walker: No practice Thursday

Walker (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After playing only five snaps in Sunday's win over the Chargers on account of the injury, Walker hasn't been cleared to practice in any fashion for the past two days. The Titans will see what he's able to do Friday before ruling on his status for this weekend's game versus Tampa Bay, but Jonnu Smith would be the next man up the depth chart if Tennessee's top tight end can't play.

