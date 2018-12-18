Titans' Delanie Walker: Not candidate to return
Walker (ankle) said Tuesday he received clearance to walk on a treadmill approximately 10 days prior, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
With that knowledge, Walker has ditched the walking boot, crutches and scooter that he had used previously to move about in the aftermath of dislocating his right ankle in the regular-season opener. In addition to walking on a treadmill, his regimen includes exercises to strengthen his right calf and quadriceps, per Glennon, but Walker has yet to resume running. The Titans have two games remaining on the schedule with the potential to reach the postseason, but considering where Walker stands in his recovery, he's not a candidate to make an appearance anytime soon as he proposed to Jim Wyatt of the team's official site on Nov. 16. With fellow tight end Jonnu Smith (knee) hitting IR in the interim, the offense is relying on Luke Stocker, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser at the position to wrap up the campaign.
