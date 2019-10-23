Play

Titans' Delanie Walker: Not expected to practice

Walker (ankle) is not expected to practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Walker was forced out of this past Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers after logging just five snaps, so it's not surprising that he'll be held out of Wednesday's session. The veteran tight end still has a couple more chances to practice this week, but if he's limited or out this weekend against the Buccaneers, Jonnu Smith would be a candidate for added targets in Week 8.

