Titans' Delanie Walker: Not practicing Tuesday

Walker (ankle) did not take part in minicamp Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Walker started participating in 7-on-7 drills towards the end of OTAs and said he felt about "85 percent," so it looks like his absence Tuesday is just a precautionary measure. It's unclear whether or not Walker will practice at all this week before the Titans get the next month off.

