Titans' Delanie Walker: Not sure about timeline
Walker (ankle) said Monday that he doesn't have a timeline for a return to full health, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Recovering from a Week 1 fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, Walker hadn't resumed running as of early January, but he said in March that he was hoping to run and catch passes at OTAs in May. Although he still has time to meet his goal, Monday's comment suggests training camp may be the more realistic target for a return to practice. Walker will turn 35 in August and has two seasons remaining on his contract with the Titans.
