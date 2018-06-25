Titans' Delanie Walker: Not thinking about retirement
Walker believes he can play four more seasons, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
After playing 15 games each of his first four seasons in Tennessee, the veteran tight end finally played a 16-game campaign in 2017, battling through a few nagging injuries to reach 800 yards for a fourth straight year. Walker enjoyed a healthy offseason, and while he'll celebrate his 34th birthday during training camp, he hasn't provided any reason for doubt regarding his intention to continue playing into his late 30s. The Titans are determined to get more from their wide receivers this season, but the plan doesn't necessarily involve a drop in Walker's target volume, as new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur is expected to throw more often and move at a faster pace than the previous regime. Tennessee has finished 21st or lower in pass attempts each of Walker's five seasons with the franchise, including 28th the past two years.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Six catches in playoff win•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Another modest effort in victory•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Held to three catches•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Finds end zone versus 49ers•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Records 42 receiving yards•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Cleared to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017