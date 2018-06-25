Titans' Delanie Walker: Not thinking about retirement

Walker believes he can play four more seasons, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

After playing 15 games each of his first four seasons in Tennessee, the veteran tight end finally played a 16-game campaign in 2017, battling through a few nagging injuries to reach 800 yards for a fourth straight year. Walker enjoyed a healthy offseason, and while he'll celebrate his 34th birthday during training camp, he hasn't provided any reason for doubt regarding his intention to continue playing into his late 30s. The Titans are determined to get more from their wide receivers this season, but the plan doesn't necessarily involve a drop in Walker's target volume, as new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur is expected to throw more often and move at a faster pace than the previous regime. Tennessee has finished 21st or lower in pass attempts each of Walker's five seasons with the franchise, including 28th the past two years.