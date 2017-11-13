Titans' Delanie Walker: On track to play through wrist/ankle issues
Though Walker is dealing with both ankle and wrist issues, the tight end is expected to play and see a normal workload Thursday night against the Steelers, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
On the short turnaround, we'd expect Walker's on-field activities to be limited in advance of Thursday's contest, but he'll remain a viable fantasy lineup option in Week 11. While seeing action on 74 percent of the Titans' snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals, Walker hauled in six passes (on nine targets) for a team-high 63 receiving yards.
