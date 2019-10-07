Titans' Delanie Walker: One reception in Week 5 loss

Walker hauled in one of two targets for 10 yards in Week 5 against Buffalo.

Walker appeared to get off to a hot start, hauling in a 26-yard pass from Marcus Mariota on the first play of the game. However, it was negated by a holding call, and the pair were never able to get back on track from there. Walker has now gotten only two targets in consecutive weeks after being targeted at least six times in each of the team's first three games. The Titans' desire to control the ball and work at a slower pace on offense is limiting the upside of most skill-position players -- Walker included. The team isn't particularly likely to get into a high-scoring shootout in Week 6 at Denver, so it's difficult to trust that Walker will see an uptick in volume in the near future.