Titans' Delanie Walker: Placed on IR

Walker (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Diagnosed with a broken ankle accompanied by ligament damage, Walker probably won't have any chance to be brought back from injured reserve late in the season. Jonnu Smith figures to step in as Tennessee's top receiving threat at tight end, with blocking specialist Luke Stocker potentially also taking on some extra snaps. Smith was a third-round pick last year and caught 18 of 30 targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns across 552 offensive snaps as a rookie.

