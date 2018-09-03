Titans' Delanie Walker: Plans to play in Week 1

Walker (undisclosed) maintains that he still plans to play in the Titans' regular-season opener against the Dolphins, John Glennon of The Athletic Nashville reports.

That notion would be solidified by Walker's return to practice this week, though it's not hard to imagine him ultimately being listed as questionable on Friday's final Week 1 injury report. Next up for snaps in the event that Walker is limited at all this week is Jonnu Smith. Luke Stocker and Anthony Firkser remain on hand in reserve roles at the tight end position.