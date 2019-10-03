Play

Titans' Delanie Walker: Practices fully Thursday

Walker (knee) returned to a full practice Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Walker is thus slated to suit up for Sunday's game against the Bills. He's coming off a quiet Week 4 effort (one catch on two targets for four yards), but despite that, the tight end still leads the Titans in both catches (17) and targets (23) through the team's first four contests.

