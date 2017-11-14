Titans' Delanie Walker: Practices fully Tuesday
Walker (forearm) was a full practice participant Tuesday.
Like quarterback Marcus Mariota (ankle), Walker followed up a limited listing Monday with an uninhibited practice one day later. With no question about his odds to play Thursday at Pittsburgh, Walker can focus on a Steelers defense that has given up a measly 5.5 YPT and two touchdowns to tight ends this season.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Listed as limited on Monday report•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: On track to play through wrist/ankle issues•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Suffers minor wrist injury•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Tops 60 yards for third straight game•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Suits up Sunday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Expected to dress Sunday•
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...