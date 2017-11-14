Titans' Delanie Walker: Practices fully Tuesday

Walker (forearm) was a full practice participant Tuesday.

Like quarterback Marcus Mariota (ankle), Walker followed up a limited listing Monday with an uninhibited practice one day later. With no question about his odds to play Thursday at Pittsburgh, Walker can focus on a Steelers defense that has given up a measly 5.5 YPT and two touchdowns to tight ends this season.

