Titans' Delanie Walker: Practices in limited fashion
Walker (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Walker has missed Tennessee's last three contests, and his return to practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- represents tangible progress in his recovery coming off the team's bye. The veteran tight end will have two more opportunities to upgrade his level of practice ahead of Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville. If Walker indeed manages to retake the field Week 12, expect Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser and see their workloads reduced.
