Titans' Delanie Walker: Practicing again
Walker returned to practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
With no report of a new issue, it's possible the Titans were just taking a cautious approach to Walker's return from last year's severe ankle injury. He was held out of the preseason opener and doesn't seem especially likely to play in Saturday's exhibition against the Patriots.
