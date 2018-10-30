Titans' Delanie Walker: Progresses to walking boot
Walker has swapped a knee scooter for a walking boot as he recovers from a broken right ankle, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Walker's 2018 season ended before it could really start when he broke his ankle Week 1. Since undergoing ankle surgery, he's spent the past seven weeks getting about with the help of the scooter. He's now progressed enough in his recovery to move on to a boot, but there doesn't seem to be much hope that a return from IR is possible before the end of the campaign. During Walker's absence, second-year pro Jonnu Smith has earned the most offensive snaps among Titans tight ends, turning 13 targets into five receptions for 44 yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
With six teams on a bye in Week 9, chances are you've got some holes to fill. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.