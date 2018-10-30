Titans' Delanie Walker: Progresses to walking boot

Walker has swapped a knee scooter for a walking boot as he recovers from a broken right ankle, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Walker's 2018 season ended before it could really start when he broke his ankle Week 1. Since undergoing ankle surgery, he's spent the past seven weeks getting about with the help of the scooter. He's now progressed enough in his recovery to move on to a boot, but there doesn't seem to be much hope that a return from IR is possible before the end of the campaign. During Walker's absence, second-year pro Jonnu Smith has earned the most offensive snaps among Titans tight ends, turning 13 targets into five receptions for 44 yards.