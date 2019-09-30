Titans' Delanie Walker: Quiet in Week 4

Walker hauled in one of his two targets for four yards in Week 4 against the Falcons.

Walker was targeted only twice, though Corey Davis was the only Titan who surpassed three targets on the day. Though Walker has served as a checkdown option for Mariota early on this season -- he had at least four receptions in every game prior to Week 4 -- the Titans' are clearly content to run their offense through Derrick Henry. That makes passing volume limited, meaning targets will likely remain inconsistent for Walker as the season progresses.