Titans' Delanie Walker: Records 42 receiving yards

Walker caught five of nine targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Walker led the team in targets once again, but a long gain of just 11 yards limited him to his lowest yardage total since Week 6. Perhaps the tight end's production suffered because of Marcus Mariota's limitation due a knee injury, but he was also facing a rather tough matchup against the Cardinals defensive front. Walker continues to be one of the most involved Titans pass catchers on a weekly basis and will look to bounce back next week against a 49ers defense that's given up six touchdowns to tight ends in the last six games.