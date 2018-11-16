Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains hopeful for 2018 return

Walker (ankle) is still donning a walking boot to protect his surgically-repaired right ankle, but the tight end is hopeful he'll be able to return from injured reserve at some point this season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. "In my mind, it's just to get healthy. But in the back of my mind, if I can get healthy earlier where I can come back and play, I'm going to do that," Walker said.

Despite his positive outlook on the situation, Walker's comments appear to be little more than blind optimism at this point. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Walker was using crutches to get around the locker room Friday, suggesting a return to on-field work isn't on the horizon. More realistically, the Titans will remain focused on getting Walker healthy in time for the 2019 season in what will be a contract year for the veteran.