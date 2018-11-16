Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains hopeful for 2018 return
Walker (ankle) is still donning a walking boot to protect his surgically-repaired right ankle, but the tight end is hopeful he'll be able to return from injured reserve at some point this season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. "In my mind, it's just to get healthy. But in the back of my mind, if I can get healthy earlier where I can come back and play, I'm going to do that," Walker said.
Despite his positive outlook on the situation, Walker's comments appear to be little more than blind optimism at this point. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Walker was using crutches to get around the locker room Friday, suggesting a return to on-field work isn't on the horizon. More realistically, the Titans will remain focused on getting Walker healthy in time for the 2019 season in what will be a contract year for the veteran.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Progresses to walking boot•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Placed on IR•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Not expected to play again this season•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Likely done for season•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Carted off with air cast•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Not on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...