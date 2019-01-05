Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains optimistic about recovery

Walker provided some updates on his progress returning from a broken ankle, the most noteworthy being that he is still not running, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Despite the news that Walker is not yet running, he spoke optimistically about his ability to return to the field as an effective option in the Titans' passing game in 2019. Specifically, Walker reiterated that he is on schedule -- his goal remains to return to the field for OTAs -- though he also noted he is three months away from his timeline for a full recovery. It will be important to monitor Walker's progress throughout the offseason, as he could positively impact an otherwise thin tight end position around the league. On the other hand, he'll be 35 when the season begins and returning from a major injury, providing plenty of reason for skepticism.