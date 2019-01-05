Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains optimistic about recovery
Walker provided some updates on his progress returning from a broken ankle, the most noteworthy being that he is still not running, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Despite the news that Walker is not yet running, he spoke optimistically about his ability to return to the field as an effective option in the Titans' passing game in 2019. Specifically, Walker reiterated that he is on schedule -- his goal remains to return to the field for OTAs -- though he also noted he is three months away from his timeline for a full recovery. It will be important to monitor Walker's progress throughout the offseason, as he could positively impact an otherwise thin tight end position around the league. On the other hand, he'll be 35 when the season begins and returning from a major injury, providing plenty of reason for skepticism.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Hopes to run soon•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Not candidate to return•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains hopeful for 2018 return•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Progresses to walking boot•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Placed on IR•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Not expected to play again this season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...