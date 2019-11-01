Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains out this week

Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

With Walker slated to miss his second straight game, Jonnu Smith (who logged a 6-78-1 line in Week 8) will once again head the Titans' tight end corps this weekend, with Anthony Firkser also a candidate to see added looks Sunday.

