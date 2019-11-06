Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains sidelined Wednesday

Walker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Walker previously expressed hope that he could return to action Sunday against the Chiefs, but his absence from practice Wednesday clouds his Week 10 availability. If Walker can't play this weekend, Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser, to a lesser degree, would continue to see expanded roles in the Tennessee offense.

