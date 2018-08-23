Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains sidelined
Walker (undisclosed) has not practiced all week, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Walker hasn't been able to practice since he pulled up limping after making a catch last Thursday. So far there has been nothing to suggest that the tight end's Week 1 availability is in peril, but it's safe to assume that he won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Sidelined for Saturday game•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Being evaluated after practice exit•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Heads to locker room•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Returns to practice•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Misses Saturday's practice•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Signs two-year extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.