Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains sidelined

Walker (undisclosed) has not practiced all week, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Walker hasn't been able to practice since he pulled up limping after making a catch last Thursday. So far there has been nothing to suggest that the tight end's Week 1 availability is in peril, but it's safe to assume that he won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers.

More News
Our Latest Stories